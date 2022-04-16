Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €64.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($117.39) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.03 ($79.38).

ETR:BAS opened at €51.66 ($56.15) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.20. Basf has a 52 week low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 52 week high of €72.84 ($79.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

