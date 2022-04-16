Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 241 ($3.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.21) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 350 ($4.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 266 ($3.47) to GBX 268 ($3.49) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trainline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 328.17 ($4.28).

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 284.60 ($3.71) on Wednesday. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 506.50 ($6.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 220.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 264.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -22.23.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

