Barclays Cuts Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Price Target to GBX 360

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 360 ($4.69) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.89) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at GBX 234.40 ($3.05) on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of GBX 206.60 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 517 ($6.74). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 332.12. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Robyn Perriss purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £45,450 ($59,225.96).

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

