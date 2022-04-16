Barclays Cuts Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Price Target to GBX 360

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 360 ($4.69) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.89) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
Shares of DOCS stock opened at GBX 234.40 ($3.05) on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of GBX 206.60 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 517 ($6.74). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 332.12. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
About Dr. Martens (Get Rating)
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
