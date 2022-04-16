Barclays Boosts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $51.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.64.

Shares of VRNS opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

