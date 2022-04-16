Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 37.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.53. 486,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,434. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average of $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $88.98 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMO. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

