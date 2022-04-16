Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.62

Shares of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

