Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.69. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 79,032,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,946,440. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.