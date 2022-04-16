Bank of America Boosts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$46.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price target increased by Bank of America from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -156.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after buying an additional 2,567,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cameco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,008,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cameco by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after buying an additional 1,786,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

