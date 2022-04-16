Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Down 54.3% in March

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNDSF. AlphaValue lowered Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.78.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

