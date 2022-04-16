Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE:BLDP traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of C$10.68 and a 12-month high of C$28.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,263.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$485,326.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,587,562.79.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

