BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Plans $0.77 Dividend

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.7703 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

BAE Systems stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 710 ($9.25) to GBX 830 ($10.82) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.67.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

