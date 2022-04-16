BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target Raised to GBX 860

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 860 ($11.21) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $575.67.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.7703 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

