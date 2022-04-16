Baader Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €190.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($326.09) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €359.00 ($390.22) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($288.04) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €297.50 ($323.37).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €201.00 ($218.48) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €213.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €246.04. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.