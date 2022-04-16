B. Riley Lowers Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target to $12.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VINC. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. Equities research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.