B. Riley Boosts Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target to $32.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CENX. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.70 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

