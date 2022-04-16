AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($30.00) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($35.00) target price on AXA in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($33.15) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €32.60 ($35.43) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.35 ($32.99).

CS opened at €27.00 ($29.35) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.72. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($24.05) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($30.10).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

