Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $76.98

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 16th. Avalanche has a market cap of $20.65 billion and approximately $301.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $76.98 or 0.00191644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00039104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00380985 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00050709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 268,271,539 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

