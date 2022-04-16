Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NDA. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurubis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.88 ($95.52).

Aurubis stock opened at €107.75 ($117.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €62.20 ($67.61) and a 52-week high of €116.85 ($127.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is €105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €90.05.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

