Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Up 3.2%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.20 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21). Approximately 49,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 331,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of £74.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33.

Aura Energy Company Profile (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden.

