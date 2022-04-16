Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATASY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €20.00 ($21.74) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.33) to €18.90 ($20.54) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Atlantia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

ATASY opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. Atlantia has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

