AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a £115 ($149.86) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £105 ($136.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($149.86) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.57) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a £105 ($136.83) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £103.05 ($134.29).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £105.36 ($137.29) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,477.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,947.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 7,237 ($94.31) and a 12-month high of £110 ($143.34). The firm has a market cap of £163.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,727.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.89) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

