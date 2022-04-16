Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.062-$13.512 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.74.

Shares of AIZ opened at $189.30 on Friday. Assurant has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $190.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.06.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

