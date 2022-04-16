ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $31,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

ASML stock traded down $14.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $597.87. 813,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,241. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $642.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $724.95. ASML Holding has a one year low of $558.77 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $245.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

