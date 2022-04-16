Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) will announce $8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.94 and the highest is $9.30. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings of $4.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $34.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.94 to $37.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $31.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.30 to $36.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABG. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.60.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABG traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $153.66. 230,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.48.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

