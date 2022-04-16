Artelo Biosciences’ (ARTL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of ARTL stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.44.

Artelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ARTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 137,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.