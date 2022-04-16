Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arkema from €145.00 ($157.61) to €146.00 ($158.70) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arkema from €124.00 ($134.78) to €129.00 ($140.22) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arkema from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arkema from €136.00 ($147.83) to €142.00 ($154.35) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.33.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.73. Arkema has a 12-month low of $100.21 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

