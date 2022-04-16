Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,022 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

