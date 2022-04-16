Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,231,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,033,000 after buying an additional 1,076,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 2,251,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after buying an additional 1,389,731 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

NLY stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

