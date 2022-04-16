Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $301,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 216,347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,454,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.47.

PANW opened at $626.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.23 and a 52-week high of $635.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $568.38 and its 200-day moving average is $534.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

