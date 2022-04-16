Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $242,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,709,000 after buying an additional 1,272,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after buying an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after buying an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after buying an additional 1,805,527 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,879,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.64. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

