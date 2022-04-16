Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of IYM opened at $151.57 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.75 and a fifty-two week high of $153.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.33.

