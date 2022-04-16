Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 92 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $170.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 730,770 shares of company stock worth $119,099,387. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.