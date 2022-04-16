Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,239 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 282.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CB traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,323. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

