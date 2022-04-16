Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,245 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

Shares of ECL traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.14.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

