Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $62,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.59. 9,421,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,726,294. The company has a market cap of $337.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.00 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

