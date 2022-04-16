Arizona State Retirement System Has $23.63 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,937 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,641. The company has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

