Arizona State Retirement System Has $19.82 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,339,000 after purchasing an additional 133,194 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 13.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,247,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $925,967,000 after acquiring an additional 870,601 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.24.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.96. 3,921,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,393. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.