Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Capitalization Tops $1.66 Million

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $197,641.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.97 or 0.07553148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,477.35 or 1.00076791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00053764 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

