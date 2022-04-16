Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.91 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30). Approximately 354,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 324,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.79 million and a PE ratio of 10.22.

In related news, insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,940.32).

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site; and corporate gift card that offers a range of VIP experiences and group travel deals for corporate customers.

