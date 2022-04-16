Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) vs. TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Financial Comparison

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -83.27% -55.07% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -182.45% -97.32%

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $500,000.00 94.42 -$57.83 million ($1.53) -0.72 TRACON Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 140.70 -$28.67 million ($1.69) -1.49

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies. TRACON Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Genetic Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Genetic Technologies and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,263.64%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 391.37%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing an optogenetic product candidate to treat advanced retinal disease. In addition, the company has initiated one preclinical program in otology; and two preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including frontotemporal dementia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It has collaboration agreements with University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications. The company's clinical stage products also include TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, and in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, lung cancer, and glioblastoma; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309; Case Western Reserve University for the development of TRC102; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

