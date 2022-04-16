Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 601 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $105.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

