Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $55.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $65.88.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.