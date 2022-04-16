Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $126.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $125.02 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.