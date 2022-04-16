Appleton Partners Inc. MA Makes New $218,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $243.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.43 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.