Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $94,784,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 586.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,841,000 after purchasing an additional 429,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.97 and a 200 day moving average of $204.51. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

