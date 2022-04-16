Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $633,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $246.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

