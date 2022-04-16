Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $411,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,580,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

