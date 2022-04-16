Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $285,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 533,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $169.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.62 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

