Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $244,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,942 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,148 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after buying an additional 1,577,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.