Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average of $107.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.